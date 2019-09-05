Good news as digital roll out across the Scottish Borders continues into 2020

Across the Scottish Borders, more and more small communities are now able to benefit from fibre broadband, many of them getting speeds of +24mbps.

Remote hamlets like Roberton can now connect – all thanks to the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) programme.

In the Scottish Borders, more than 37,500 premises including Ayton, Chirnside and Stow, have fibre broadband available to them thanks to DSSB. While across Scotland, thanks to the programme over 936,000 homes and businesses and counting have access to fibre broadband.

Delivered through two projects – led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise in its area and the Scottish Government in the rest of Scotland – funding partners also include the UK Government through Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK), BT Group, local authorities and the EU via the European Regional Development Fund.

Villages and towns across the Borders including Duns and Norham all now have deployment thanks to the DSSB programme - areas highly likely not to have received commercial deployment.

And the good news continues, with the rollout now set to carry on well into 2020.

In August, DSSB announced that, thanks to additional funding, around 6000 premises across Scotland would either get an upgrade or be connected to fibre for the first time – many of these will be in the Scottish Borders and most of the homes and business to a full fibre network (also known as Fibre-to-the-Premises or FTTP). This reliable, resilient technology built directly into properties is capable of carrying speeds of up to 1Gbps2.

Sara Budge,director of the DSSB programme said: “Before the programme began, as little as 25% of premises in the Scottish Borders had fibre broadband – now that figure is around 95 per cent .

“It is important to remember that upgrades are not automatic. In order to benefit from the deployment people need to sign up to a service provider of their choice.

To-date, in the Scottish Borders just over 54 per cent of premises that have fibre available to them (thanks to the programme) have signed up with a provider.”

You can check and see if your area has fibre broadband deployment at www.scotlandsuperfast.com

But what about those people who haven’t yet received deployment?

The Scottish Government has committed to providing superfast broadband access to each and every home and business across the country, through the Reaching 100% (R100) programme using the reclassified EU definition of ‘superfast’, which is 30Mbps and above. Any premises unable to access superfast broadband following completion of DSSB and not in the plans of a commercial provider’s roll out, will fall within scope of the R100 programme

The R100 procurement is ongoing, with tenders in the evaluation stage. Delivery timescales will be confirmed in the coming months when the successful bidder(s) are announced.