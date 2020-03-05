Give your views on potential public places alcohol ban in the Borders

Borderers are being asked for their thoughts on the possible introduction of a byelaw that would ban the consumption of alcohol in public places in four of the region’s towns.
Last year Scottish Borders Council carried out a consultation on whether or not people thought drinking in public places was causing a problem.
The results were mixed with 36% agreeing this was the case and 44% saying it wasn’t. The remaining 20% were unsure.
Councillors decided to hold a second consultation, focusing on four towns: Eyemouth, Galashiels, Hawick, Peebles
That consultation is now open until May 6 and you can give your views here
You can also request a paper copy at contact centres or libraries, or by calling 01835 826662.
The consultation is looking to gather people’s views about:
∙ Support for an alcohol byelaw in each of the four areas
∙ The areas in each of the four towns for the potential byelaws
∙ Potential exemptions for an alcohol byelaw (e.g. New Year’s Eve)
∙ Impact of an alcohol byelaw in each of the four towns
You can find out more information at public events taking place in each of the four areas:
∙ Hawick: Hawick Community Council meeting; 9 March; 6:30pm, Hawick High School
∙ Galashiels: 19 March; 6:30pm; Balmoral Lounge, Focus Centre
∙ Eyemouth: 23 March; 6:30pm; Eyemouth Primary School
∙ Peebles: Peebles Community Council meeting; 9 April; 7pm: Burgh Chambers, Chambers Institution