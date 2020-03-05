Give your views on potential public places alcohol ban in the Borders

Borderers are being asked for their thoughts on the possible introduction of a byelaw that would ban the consumption of alcohol in public places in four of the region’s towns.

Last year Scottish Borders Council carried out a consultation on whether or not people thought drinking in public places was causing a problem.

The results were mixed with 36% agreeing this was the case and 44% saying it wasn’t. The remaining 20% were unsure.

Councillors decided to hold a second consultation, focusing on four towns: Eyemouth, Galashiels, Hawick, Peebles

That consultation is now open until May 6 and you can give your views here

You can also request a paper copy at contact centres or libraries, or by calling 01835 826662.

The consultation is looking to gather people’s views about:

∙ Support for an alcohol byelaw in each of the four areas

∙ The areas in each of the four towns for the potential byelaws

∙ Potential exemptions for an alcohol byelaw (e.g. New Year’s Eve)

∙ Impact of an alcohol byelaw in each of the four towns

You can find out more information at public events taking place in each of the four areas:

∙ Hawick: Hawick Community Council meeting; 9 March; 6:30pm, Hawick High School

∙ Galashiels: 19 March; 6:30pm; Balmoral Lounge, Focus Centre

∙ Eyemouth: 23 March; 6:30pm; Eyemouth Primary School

∙ Peebles: Peebles Community Council meeting; 9 April; 7pm: Burgh Chambers, Chambers Institution