General Election 2019: Conservatives hold Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat

The Conservatives have held the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat.

John Lamont has been elected as the MP for the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk County Constituency.

The total number of votes cast was 53,316. The turnout was 71.5%.

The total number of votes polled for each candidate was as follows:

Ian Davidson, Scottish Labour Party – 2,513

Calum Kerr, Scottish National Party (SNP) – 20,599

John Lamont, Scottish Conservative and Unionist – 25,747

Jenny Marr – Scottish Liberal Democrats – 4,287

The majority was 5,148.

The number of ballot papers rejected and not counted was 170.

Tracey Logan, Returning Officer, said: “I’d like to thank all the staff who made sure that the election in this constituency ran efficiently and accurately, both at polling stations across the area and at the count centre.”