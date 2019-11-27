Funky Chicken fundraiser raises £1000 for Parkinson’s UK Borders branch

Paxton Village Hall was fairly jumping during the day-long Funky Chicken Music Festival in September.

Inspired by her friend Clive Gray, one of a musical duo called Shades of Gray and himself living with Parkinson’s disease, Paxton’s Marlene Henderson planned a day of outrageously great music to raise spirits and money for Parkinson’s UK Borders Branch.

The plan and the cast of musicians grew, as many fine musicans offered their talents and time free for the occasion – all thanks to the Steve Morrison Band, the Tweed River Band, Tom Sykes, the Coldingham Ukelele Group, Laid Back and last, but not least, Mark Reid and Nick Holmes.

The result of a huge team effort, including Paxton villagers across the generations, who baked and served free food all day, took tickets, decorated the hall – and to Danny and his team from the Cross Inn who served drinks – was the tidy sum of £1000 which was presented to Gary Hattie of Parkinson’s UK Borders Branch at the Chaplaincy Centre at Borders General Hospital where the group hold their meetings.

This Borders branch was set up in January 2000 to help improve the quality of life of people living with this progressive, neurological disease which can be pretty isolating.

Gary said: “I’m delighted to accept this cheque for our branch. Next year we celebrate 20 years of providing support for Parkinson’s patients. We hold regular monthly meetings across the Borders and we love to arrange special outings for our fellow parkys. This generous cheque will ensure several great days out for our groups.”

Tireless in her pursuit of gorgeous goods and gifts for the raffle, Marlene gave thanks to The Maltings, Magdalene Fields Golf Club, Berwick Garden Centre, Morrisons and The Music Gallery for their kind donations and to PFL Audio for providing their amazing sound system on the day.

Parkinson’s UK Border Branch UK holds monthly meetings at the Chaplaincy Centre, Borders General Hospital, in Peebles, Hawick, Kelso, Newcastleton and Langholm, and one in Galashiels for younger people.

If you would like to find out more contact Gary Hattie on 0175022588 or email garyhattie1@gmail.com.