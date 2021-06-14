Fundraiser Eleanor is awarded British Empire Medal

Eleanor Moffat, who has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

The 83-year-old told the Berwickshire: “I honestly didn't think ordinary people didn't get these awards, it’s usually footballers and the rest of them, so I’m absolutely thrilled that I can bring more awareness to the charity Breast Cancer Now.”

Eleanor’s fundraising for that particular charity is certainly not ordinary. Since retiring, Eleanor has raised more than £99,000 … in fact, when we called her on Friday, she said she was only £700 short of £100,000.

It’s a charity close to her heart.

Eleanor Moffat and the group she walked the Great Wall of China with, aged 70, at the Heavenly Staircase.

She said: “Such a lot of people in the Borders are affected by breast cancer. "My granny and my youngest sister died with it, and I decided I would do what I could to raise awareness.

"I started off with a £1,000 challenge, which is what the charity at that time asked people to do.

"I had a newsagents shop in Coldstream at that time, and it was very busy, so it was easy for me to approach the customers, who were friends, really.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be so close to the £100,000 … but I won’t be stopping there.

"If it wasn’t for Covid, I would have added around £5,000 more.”

A lover of travel, Eleanor has gone all over the world to garner more financial support for the charity.

And at the age of 70, she joined a group of 20-somethings from the south of England on a walk of the Great Wall of China.

She said: “It was something I always wanted to do anyway, so I thought I should do it for the charity.

"I was the only one from Scotland, and I gave the rest of them around 50 years.

"I can’t explain how wonderful a feeling it was to walk up the Heavenly Staircase at the end.”

Eleanor also helps fundraise for the RNLI, and volunteers with the Extended Churches Link to aid schools and churches in Africa. She has also travelled to Gambia three times, taking educational equipment each time.