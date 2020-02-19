Funding boost of more than £3k for Borders Water Rescue Team

The Morrisons Foundation has donated £3,240 to Borders Water Rescue Team (BWRT), a local charity that provides a volunteer water-related search, rescue and recovery service.

The support from the Morrisons Foundation will fund new safety equipment for the charity, including an aqua scope, inflation pump for rescue craft, rope access hardware and helmets; all of which will be used by their volunteers to help rescue people in hazardous waters across the Scottish borders.

Andy Wright, team leader at BWRT was thrilled to receive the donation.

He said: “We are delighted to receive such a kind grant from The Morrisons Foundation.

“This not only expands our whole team’s capabilities but helps us develop our advance level technicians, enabling them to put their skills into practice where required, by having the most appropriate equipment available to them at all times.

“This grant also allows us to welcome new team members with new helmets and equipment able to be used for their training and the whole team’s ongoing development.”

Adrian Horsley, Morrisons foundation advisor said: “I’m really pleased that we were able to help such a great charity.

“The change in climate resulting in more frequent flooding and dangerous water situations means that our support will help the charity meet the increased demands they have to help keep people safe.

“Helping local charities is at the heart of what the Foundation is all about and I’m so happy that we can provide this grant.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

Since launching over £27 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Local charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.