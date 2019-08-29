Fun and games as Coldstream’s new play park opens this weekend

Coldstream’s new play park will be officially opened this Saturday.

Party in the Park will be held in the town’s Home Park from 12noon to 4pm, with a wide range of activities and entertainment on offer to mark the occasion.

The new play park is part of Scottish Borders Council’s investment of over £5million in new play parks, skate parks, pump tracks, all age outdoor spaces and fitness/youth shelters announced last year.

Attractions on the day – which is being hosted by the Council alongside Coldstream Outdoor Play Project - include an inflatable assault course with various sporting activities provided by charity Live Borders, magic balloon art, face painting, vintage vehicles and emergency vehicles present including a chance to jump on board a real fire engine.

Gus and Oli the performing clowns will also be present, while there will be live music from Coldstream Pipe Band and Reston Concert Band, as well as food and drink including ice creams on offer.

The new play park has a unique design to Coldstream, reflecting the town’s history, geography and surrounding nature.

It has a wide variety of innovative, durable play equipment with bespoke features such as the Coldstream Guard inspired rockscape and eyecatching Bird’s Nest Tower centrepiece.

There are also multi-sensory textures, landscaped features and durable wet pour safety surfacing.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesman said: “The £5m play parks and outdoor community spaces programme aims to ensure young people of all abilities and ages have access to modern, quality play equipment in order to get active in a fun environment, as well as encourage visitors to come to the Scottish Borders through creating new facilities.

“It has already proved successful, with new facilities at Galashiels, Oxton, Stow and Harestanes Visitor Centre near Ancrum all being opened since the start of 2018. In particular, Harestanes has proved hugely popular, with the visitor centre reporting one of its busiest ever days immediately after the play park opened.

“The Wilton Lodge Play Park in Hawick also remains popular, with a further £200,000 set aside to create a new pump track for cyclists in the park next year.”

More information is available at www.scotborders.gov.uk/playparks.