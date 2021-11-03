Fishermen's thanksgiving service to be streamed online

Ali Godfrey

The hour-long programme will see various contributors from all over the UK, and some beautiful pieces of music, poetry and prayer delivered by colleagues, including voices from as far as Shetland to Land’s End.

Ali Godfrey (pictured), director of business development and deputy CEO, at the Fishermen’s Mission, based in south-east Scotland, said: “We are a charity deeply rooted in our Christian Faith and so it is appropriate for us to recognise this and to give thanks for the work that we have undertaken in the past 140 years and the continuation of our work into the future.

"The Fishermen’s Mission is the only charity that solely provides vital services to our fishermen, both active and retired, and their families.

“Throughout our 140 years we have seen many changes and challenges in fishing. Our services have developed and changed to meet the needs of fishermen through the generations.

"From owning our own boats to go out to sea to help the fishermen, to having large centres offering bed, hospital facilities and laundry services to our more modern approach of using technology to stay in touch and to bring key healthcare services to the quayside under the SeaFit banner that we share with Seafarer’s Hospital Society.”