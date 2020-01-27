Fires caused by white goods are a daily occurence

Fire crews in Scotland are called out to tackle a blaze involving white goods almost every day of the year.

So the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has launched a campaign highlighting the latest advice to try to prevent appliances catching fire.

A total of 348 fires occurred in Scottish homes in 2019 – with the majority resulting from washing machines and tumble dryers.

In all, there were 138 fires caused by tumble dryers, 122 from washing machines, 48 from fridge/freezers and 32 stemming from dishwashers.

Eight fires resulted from washer/dryer appliances.

Assistant Chief Officer Ross Haggart, SFRS director of prevention and protection, said: “These new figures show house fires involving white goods are happening almost every day.

“The risk of fire from white goods is one faced by many of us.

“While the consequences of fire in the home can be devastating, there are simple, but effective steps you can take to significantly reduce risk.”

SFRS is working towards reducing instances of electrical fires alongside the government bodies, trading standards and electrical safety organisations.

ACO Haggart said: “As partners, we all have a common aim – to reduce the number and impact of electrical fires.

“People can help us do so by not having appliances such as dishwashers, tumble dryers and washing machines running when they out of the house or sleeping.

“I’d also urge people to register their appliances to receive emergency recall notices from manufacturers.

“It’s worth keeping your eyes on product recall information through safety group Electrical Safety First.

“When you are looking for an electrician to work in your home use the Electrical Safety First website to find local competent electricians who are registered members of one of the government approved schemes.”

You can follow the campaign and get the latest safety tips and advice from the SFRS social media channels: Facebook and Twitter