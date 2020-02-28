Family’s heartbreaking tribute to Coldstream man who died in fatal road crash

Police have named the victim of the two-car collision on the A68 in the Soutra area on February 22 as Colin MacDonald, 57, from Coldstream.

Mr MacDonald was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving his Toyota Auris and a Porsche Macan.

The occupants of the other car involved, a 51-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, were not hurt.

In a statement issued to officers, Colin’s family said: “Colin was a much loved and devoted father of two sons, and a loving partner to Yvonne for 20 years. We are absolutely devastated by our loss.

“He will be very sadly missed by all our family and we will treasure every memory we shared together.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected as this very sad and difficult time.”

Officers are continuing their enquiries into the crash and any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact officers through 101 quoting incident number 3718 of 22nd February