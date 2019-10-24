Fall in out-of-work benefit claims in the Scottish Borders since Universal Credit roll-out

Fewer people are now claiming unemployment benefits in the Scottish Borders than before the roll-out of Universal Credit, new figures reveal.

Department for Work and Pensions statistics show 1,920 people in the Scottish Borders claimed out-of-work benefits in August.

This was up 5% from last year, but still 25% fewer than in 2014, the earliest available data after the introduction of Universal Credit.

Across Scotland, there were 114,066 claimants in August – representing a 20% fall over the five-year period.

David Samson, welfare benefit specialist at Turn2us, said: “If people aren’t claiming out-of-work benefits because they are receiving high pay in meaningful work, then that is fantastic.

“But if the claimant count is low because the DWP has created a hostile, complex or intimidating environment, then that is troubling.

“From what people with lived experience are telling us, the roll-out of Universal Credit is linked to rising rent arrears, increasing debt and soaring foodbank use. This is damning for the Government.

“There are a number of things the DWP can immediately do to rectify this situation, such as end the benefits freeze, scrap the five-week wait for Universal Credit and adequately fund our welfare system so people can thrive.”

The latest figures model employment trends since 2013. They cover people claiming the old-style Jobseeker’s Allowance, and those required to look for work under the Universal Credit system brought in gradually between 2013 and 2018.

Any trends seen in the data, the DWP says, reflect how the economy performs, rather than the switch from one benefits system to another.

Unemployment in the Scottish Borders also rose last year, the figures show, from 2.7% of the workforce to 2.8%.

Nationally, 1.3 million people currently claim unemployment benefits – that’s 3.1% of the population aged 16 to 64.

The rate has fallen slightly since 2014, when it was 3.9%.

Employment minister Mims Davies said: “Unemployment remains at less than 4%, and it’s important to remember that these latest figures should be balanced against the huge jobs growth in recent years, with over 3.6 million more people in work since 2010 and compared to this time last year we have seen a rise of over 280,000 more people in work, the vast majority of whom are women.

“Our network of over 600 Jobcentres stand ready for those who need additional personalised support to take up some of the 800,000 vacancies still available across the UK.”