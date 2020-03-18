Eyemouth Scotland Rugby Supporters raise more than £600 for charity

A total of tourists from the Eyemouth Scotland Rugby Supporters Club travelled to Neath then onto Cardiff for the 6 Nations match that wasn’t to be.

The group were disappointed that the game was postponed so late in the day but they still managed to enjoy their weekend.

The Club raised £630 through the sale of tour t shirts, sponsorship and Club fines and have donated equally to My Name’s Doddie Foundation & The British Heart Foundation in memory of their friend, Cameron Crombie.

The Club are very grateful to their Sponsors, D.R Collin & Son, The Tavern Bar, Oblo, The Fleet Bar, Dean Mark Butchers, Aye Been Brewing & Ramparts MOT Centre for their kind donations.