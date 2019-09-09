Eyemouth RNLI crew assist yacht with engine failure

Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and its volunteer crew were requested to launch by the UK Coastguard shortly before 9am on yesterday morning (Sunday) in order to assist a 36 foot yacht with engine failure.

The yacht, with one person and their dog onboard, had suffered engine failure around 2 miles to the north of Eyemouth.

The lifeboat was quickly on scene and passed a tow to the vessel before taking it back to the safety of Eyemouth harbour.

Once the yacht was placed alongside the harbour pontoon, the lifeboat was stood down and was made ready for service.