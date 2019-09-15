Eyemouth project invited to make second stage bid for regeneration funding

A regeneration project in Eyemouth, supported by Scottish Borders Council has been asked by the Scottish Government to submit a second stage bid for funding through its Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

Work is now progressing on the next stage of the process for the Eyemouth Harbour Waterfront Regeneration Project.

The £795,000 Eyemouth project, led by Eyemouth Harbour Trust, is seeking £495,000 from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

The Council has already committed £300,000 of funding to support the project.

Christine Bell, business manager for the trust, said: “This project would help the trust redevelop the Old Fishmarket on Harbour Road, creating a thriving, vibrant space on the harbour front for use by the local community, business and visitors.

“Following our successful stage one application we are now working closely with the Council to develop the stage two bid.”

Also asked to submit a second stage bid is The Newcastleton enterprise centre and bunkhouse project is being led by Newcastleton and District Community Trust, which is looking for almost £530,000 from the fund to upgrade a grade C building in the heart of the community to provide a new local enterprise and learning centre which will be sustained by a bunkhouse.

Barbara Elborn, secretary of Newcastleton and District Community Trust, said: “We are delighted that our project has been recommended for a stage two application.

A significant amount of work has gone in to developing this project, which will create business space, new community learning and meeting rooms and a no-frills bunkhouse capitalising on the growing outdoor leisure market.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Business and Economic Development, said: “I’m delighted the Council has worked hard to help both of these trusts develop their exciting plans and make it successfully through to the second stage of bidding.

“I’ve seen at first-hand how these projects in both Eyemouth and Newcastleton could be transformative for each community so I’m keen to see the Council support both in developing the strongest possible stage two bids.

“They are both great examples of how innovative community-led projects, with strong local support and Council backing can be transformational and draw in additional funding from other bodies too. I wish both projects the best of luck.”