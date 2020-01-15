Eyemouth man banned from contacting former partner

An Eyemouth man has been banned from contacting a former partner for two years and fined £275 after admitting a domestic-related offence.

Graeme Meins (24) pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Greenlaw Avenue in Chirnside and at cottages near Westruther and elsewhere on various occasions on August 20.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court he admitted shouting and swearing, making threatening, abusive and offensive comments, brandishing a hammer, refusing to allow a woman to leave and driving a vehicle erratically.

A not guilty plea to a charge of careless driving was accepted by the crown.

Meins also had a two-year non-harassment order imposed on him to prevent him from having any further contact with his former partner.