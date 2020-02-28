Eyemouth High School is the safest in the Borders!

On Monday this week, Eyemouth High School completed a Whole School First Aid Day.

The ambitious plan thought up by Head Girl Colbie-Kate Ross and Gail Coates of the Fire and Rescue Service aimed to get every student in the school through a basic First Aid course in just one day.

Eyemouth High teacher Emily Bewsey worked alongside them to make this happen.

By the end of the day all 470 pupils at the school had completed a course that equips them to deal with bleeding, breaks and burns, recovery position, choking, heart attacks and strokes.

As the school hosts a defibrillator, pupils also completed a session on how to use this with confidence.

They covered CPR using dummies that were linked to ipads so they got very accurate feedback about the quality of their CPR skills.

Head teacher Robin Chapman felt this was an important thing for the school to prioritise.

He said: “We live in a very beautiful part of the world but the fact is that in rural communities it can take time for an ambulance to arrive.

“We equip our pupils for their academic futures but we also seek to prepare them for the real world and that means teaching them how to stay safe and what to do in an emergency.

“We know first aid is an essential life skill so we feel it’s important to prioritise this.”

He added: “If we can do one thing that saves a life – it’s worth it.”

It was a real coming together of the community as volunteers from various organisations worked together to co-ordinate training.

Scottish Fires and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service, Eyemouth response Team (SBC), Eyemouth Rotary, Splash Project, First Responders and Police Scotland were all there to work with Eyemouth High Staff to deliver expert training in a smoothly run operation.

The volunteers were very complimentary of the pupils engagement and said they were “a credit to the school”.

The pupils really enjoyed the day and learnt a lot.

Alanya Robinson, who is in S6 said: “There was a man choking at work and I panicked.

“I now feel I could deal with that situation much better.”

Pupils said they felt they’d gained confidence and skills to deal with emergency situations.

With a total of 470 first aiders – Eyemouth High School may well be the safest school in the Borders!