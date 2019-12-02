Eyemouth Harbour named as preferred location for offshore wind farm

Eyemouth Harbour has been selected as preferred location as an Operations & Maintenance base to support EDF Renewables UK’s Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm (NnG).

EDF recently revealed the decision as part of a wider announcement about reaching key milestones in their project, including awarding several contracts to support the project.

The announcement launches the final phase of a competitive tendering process with Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) obtaining preferred bidder status.

A period of feasibility work will now follow with a view to concluding a deal early 2020. Over the coming months, the project team will be working closely with the harbour team as they carry out their due diligence.

Christine Bell, business manager, Eyemouth Harbour Trust, aid: “Eyemouth being selected at this stage represents an exciting new chapter for the town, one which will potentially stimulate economic growth and inward investment, adding value to what the town already has to offer. This transformational and inclusive renewable energy project will create new long-term jobs, investment and opportunities for the next generation and beyond. We welcome EDF Renewables and their partners to our community as we begin the next phase of feasibility work.”

The O&M base will see a number of Crew Transfer Vessels and personnel based in the port for the lifespan of the windfarm, circa. 25 years.

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Business and Economic Development, said: “This is fantastic news for Eyemouth and Berwickshire, it offers a significant regeneration opportunity for the town, including major investment in infrastructure, direct employment, skills and training. The additional jobs and investment are likely to create a range of benefits for the local economy, residents and communities in Berwickshire.”

“I’m proud of how closely the whole Council has worked with the team at Eyemouth Harbour Trust committing to support, offer advice and focus SBC investment in a range of innovative projects around the Harbour. The great news that Eyemouth now has preferred bidder status demonstrates just how successful this type of partnership working can be, especially when local businesses and community groups support too. I look forward to seeing SBC continue to work with EDF and EHT to deliver a fantastic project in Eyemouth and look for forward to seeing EDF making their base here.”

In a joint statement, East Berwickshire ward members Jim Fullarton, Carol Hamilton and Helen Laing added: “We are delighted that Eyemouth has been selected by EDF as a preferred location for this work and we commend Eyemouth Harbour Trust for all their hard work in getting to this stage and look forward to more exciting developments.”