Eyemouth Greenpower teams take home trophies

Two teams from Eyemouth high School as well as teams from Kelso, Galashiels and Duns attended a Greenpower race event at East Fortune.

Teams were racing F24, under 16s and F24+, over 16s allowing all pupils across the school the chance to experience a race day on Sunday September 22.

Borders College, who have been working closely with all of the schools competing, have helped the schools build, design and manufacture Greenpower race cars throughout the past couple of years.

Dave Black and Mark Catto, from Borders College, commented on the day: “Well done to both teams and thanks to parents for all the help they gave: timekeeping, assisting with car repairs and pit stop battery changes also for getting team up to East Fortune.”

Eyemouth High school has been racing for three years and continues to have great success on the race track. After the event, Eyemouth High won three trophies and the F24 team has qualified to be in the final at Silverston.

To qualify, teams need to be placed in a Greenpower event and to meet a race mileage set by Greenpower.

The team did this in race 2 at East Fortune on Sunday. The F24+ team can also enter due to competing in two rounds and are currently 8th on leader board in the United Kingdom.

Paul Watson, who manages and coaches the teams, is very proud of both teams: “I want to thank the two teams who have been racing for us as well as all of our sponsors who have helped to fund this project.

“This is giving our pupils at Eyemouth High the chance to learn about sustainable energy as well as engineering and manufacturing.

“I also need to say thank you to Borders College for their continued support and assistance.”

Robin Chapman, headteacher at Eyemouth High said: “This is another example of great partnership with Eyemouth High School, providing brilliant opportunities for young people and widening their horizons. Well done to everyone involved.”

For more information or to follow the journey of our teams, check out our Facebook page: Eyemouth High School Greenpower race cars.