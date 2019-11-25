Eyemouth and Coldstream Santas take on Harestanes woodlands

The Christmas festivities at Harestanes got underway on Sunday with the annual Santa Fun Run and Family Walk.

Close to 80 people took part in the third annual event – including families from Eyemouth and Coldstream – running or walking their way around the decorated woodland surrounds of Harestanes dressed in their Santa outfits.

Alba, Noel, Facunda and Lolli Doce from Eyemouth. Photo Bill McBurnie

People of all ages and abilities took part in either a 3km Fun Run or a more leisurely 1.5km.

Santa Run organiser Lori Lee from charity Live Borders said people from right across the Borders came to get into the festive spirit.

She said: “This event is an ideal day out for those already in the festive spirit as well as those who need some extra encouragement.

“It was great to see people who have participated in all three event back once again to enjoy what a brilliant day out to start the festive period.

“We were lucky it stayed dry this year but we had plenty of smiling faces taking on the course and enjoying the Harestanes atmosphere following the run.”

The Santa Fun Run and Family Walk is the first event on a jam packed festive calendar for Harestanes.

Santa’s Harestanes Happening #3, the festive experience suitable for the whole family, will kick off on Friday November 29 and run through to Christmas Eve.

For more information or to book visit www.liveborders.org.uk.