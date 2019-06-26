Extras are needed for St Abbs film

The BAFTA-winning National Film and Television School is shooting a graduation film in St Abbs and the surrounding area next month and they are looking for supporting actors.

It needs men and women who are around the age of 30-65 (or look around that age) as extras/background artists for one or two days in the week of July 8-12.

If you are interested in taking part in the short film and want to see what it is like being involved in film-making or would like to receive more information about the project email:

Marguerite.poupinel@hotmail.fr Or PriyaSidhu0999@gmail.com Or m.u.ruz1994@gmail.com