Ewan Galloway Dance Band nominated for Scots Trad Music Award

Coldingham man Ewan Galloway’s traditional Scottish dance band has been nominated for an award at this year’s MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

The Ewan Galloway Dance Band has been shortlisted for Scottish Dance Band of the Year, and now it is down to the public to help them win the trophy.

Ewan, who plays accordian in the band, explains: “The National Association of Accordion and Fiddle Clubs put forward four bands forward for the award.

“The winner is then selected on the number of votes receievd from members of the public. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support to get us this far.”

Ewan first picked up the accordion at aged 14 and formed his first band at aged 16.

Now 15 years later, the Ewan Galloway Dance Band has gone from strength to strength playing around the world and released six CDS.

Ewan said: “The band has played at a variety of events from Accordion and Fiddle Clubs, country dancing, ceilidhs, tea dances, weddings, birthday parties, care homes, you name it!

“The sound created is always full of energy and lift.”

The award nomination tops off a great year so far for Ewan.

“I left my job as a postman with Royal Mail to go professional as a musician full time,” Ewan continued.

“This year has seen us perform for the Royal Highland Show, where we played for an Eightsome reel which was broadcast live on BBC1 with the Countryfile team dancing and Matt Baker commentating the dance.

“Later that day we helped break a Guinness world record by doing the biggest Eightsome Reel on an open field at the show.

“In July we released a new CD called a Toast to the Dancers to say thanks for all the great work the dancers provide for us.”

On being nominated, Ewan said: “It is really quite an honour just to be nominated. To be recognised for all the hardwork we put in with the band is great.

“And to win, will be a great achievement. It’s pretty cool!”

To vote for the Ewan Galloway Dance Band, clicke here

Voting closes Sunday, November 24 at midnight.

To keep up date with the band or to fins out more information, visit the Ewan Galloway website