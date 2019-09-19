Events contributed £7m to Scottish Borders economy

Scottish Borders Council will begin work on a new events plan for the region.

Over the last five years of the council’s current events plan, it has supported and funded events in the region it thinks draw in tourism and investment.

This includes the Melrose sevens, the Borders Book Festival, Tweedlove/Transcend bike festival, and the Borders Arts Fair.

As well as developing existing activities, the council also tries to attract big, one-off events to the region, such as the Tour of Britain which held its second stage in the Scottish Borders on Sunday September 8.

A report, put to the council’s executive committee this week, state that events in the Borders contribute around £7 million a year to the local economy.

The report’s author, the local authority’s executive director Rob Dickson, asks councillors to commit to another five year events plan.

It reads: “It is proposed to develop a new strategic events plan for the Scottish Borders building on the strengths of the current event offering and exploiting new opportunities on the horizon.

“Events such as the Borders Book Festival have grown significantly from their origins and now are major events attracting visitors as well as promoting the Scottish Borders and the profile of the area to an international audience.

“The updated plan will continue to focus on attracting high profile events to the Scottish Borders such as the Tour of Britain.

“Closer partnership working with the five Borderland area local authorities as part of the new Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, will also provide an opportunity to explore and develop new cross Border events and tourism opportunities.

“In addition, the creation of the new South of Scotland Enterprise Agency in 2020 will provide a focus and opportunity to develop South of Scotland events and activities maximising the strong links and synergies between the Scottish Borders and Dumfries & Galloway.”

A draft Scottish Borders event plan will then be brought to councillors for approval in early 2020.

Speaking at the meeting, East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton said: “We’ve seen an increase in visitors coming to East Berwickshire and I think what is exciting is that we are offering our visitors lots of different things, I think that’s brilliant.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the proposals, which will see officers spend the next four month consulting with events partners and drafting a new events plan.