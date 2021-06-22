EU citizens have just a few days left to apply to stay in Scotland

Norwegian Benedikte Ranum is encouraging other EU citizen to apply for settled status.

The latest figures show that as of 30 April 2021, 268,500 applications have been made by people living in Scotland The remaining number to apply can’t be confirmed as there is no official data on the number of EU citizens living in Scotland, but it could be a large number.

The Scottish Government is now running a new campaign, up until June 30, calling on EU citizens who were living in the UK by December 31, 2020, to apply to the UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme so they can carry on living, working and studying in Scotland.

Irish citizens and people with indefinite leave to remain do not have to apply.

Minister for Culture, Europe & International Development, Jenny Gilruth said: “Our message to everyone from the EU who lives and works here remains this: Scotland is your home, you are our family, and we want you to stay here with us.

“The UK Government’s EU Settled Status Scheme means that I must, sadly, reiterate that it remains critical that all EU citizens must complete an application by June 30, 2021.

“Scotland is a better place because you are living here. Please apply. And please stay with us.”

Norwegian Benedikte Ranum, who has lived in the UK most of her adult life, having studied, worked and raised a family here, initially had some misgivings about applying for settled status.

"It felt odd having to prove that I had the right to remain in the country I’d considered my home for all these years,” she said.

“But as it turned out, the process couldn’t have been easier. The online application guides you through a series of simple steps, and the instructions are very clear.”

She added: “Around the time I applied, there was also a letter from the Scottish Government, reassuring me and other people in my position that we are wanted in this country.

"I’m pleased about the efforts that are being made to create a friendly and welcoming environment for those of us who are Scots by choice rather than by birth.”