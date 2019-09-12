Encouraging local communities to come together during Scottish Borders Diversity Week

Following on from the success of last year’s Scottish Borders Diversity Week, NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council (SBC) in partnership with local organisations, are hosting the week for a third year.

“Be Kind” is the theme this year and through focusing on this theme we aim to encourage local communities to come together and value the diversity in the Borders.

Running from September 23 – 29, the week-long programme is filled with interesting, fun and interactive events for family, friends and colleagues to enjoy including; creative writing workshops, a Homophobia in Sport Seminar and a Queer Borders Film Festival to name a few.

The week will finish with “The Big Diversity Picnic on Saturday, September 29 at Wilton Lodge Park in Hawick.

Dr Tim Patterson, joint director of Public Health said: “Diversity Week aims to encourage and empower our local communities to come together as one, learn from each other and value the diversity that already exists here in the Scottish Borders.

“Why not come along and help us celebrate and spread the word about the importance of diversity.”

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s Equalities and Diversity Champion said: “The Scottish Borders is an increasingly diverse community and once again a packed programme of events for Diversity Week has been developed thanks to a range of partners.

“The ‘Be Kind’ theme means that every effort has been made to ensure there is something for everyone this year, from writing for wellbeing through to an intergenerational quiz, a kindness and self-care wellbeing session, mixed gender walking netball and football, a curry & chat evening and so much more.

“I hope as many people as possible enjoy not only what is happening in their own communities but are inspired to travel to other locations in the Borders if they would like to try a new interest or maybe make some new friends.”

Councillor Greenwell added: “All in all this promises to be an occasion to remember, with the Big Picnic a wonderful way to end the week in the spirit of bringing our communities and residents together and showing just how kind and supportive to each other the people of the Borders can be.”

For more information about the events contact Lizzie MacLeish, Health Improvement Practitioner, on 01896 825970 or email lizzie.macleish@borders.scot.nhs.uk.