Eildon says farewell and thanks to two long-serving board members

Eildon Housing Association Ltd celebrated and paid tribute to two of its longest serving board members and former Chairmen prior

Bill Wilkie MBE joined Eildon Housing Association back in its infancy in 1978.

Bill was appointed as Vice Chair in 1980 and went on to become Chairman and remained in this position from 1982 until 2009 – an amazing 27 years at the helm.

Bill was also a founding member of Eildon Enterprise.

He explained: “Eildon is part of my DNA and leaving will be extremely difficult for me. However, I have confidence in knowing that Eildon is in an excellent position going forward, having recently secured a £40m private placement deal to boost our major build programme, building high quality homes to meet the housing needs of our communities across the Scottish Borders and deliver 750 new homes by 2021.”

Eildon also acknowledged the fantastic contribution of Trevor Burrows who joined Eildon in 2003 and was Chairman from 2015 to 2018 as well as Chairman of Eildon Enterprise from 2004 to 2014. Trevor added: “Like Bill, leaving Eildon will be wrench for me, having filled a large part of my life for the last 16 years. However, I feel the time is right to let others have the exciting opportunity to join the Eildon board who will bring a fresh eye and new skills in the times ahead.”

Dave Alexander, current Chair of Eildon, said: “Bill and Trevor, with 57 years of service between them, represent the very best of the voluntary spirit which characterises the Scottish housing association movement and Eildon in particular. Their expertise and commitment will be impossible to replace, but the contribution which they have made over the years has helped to put Eildon in a strong position to continue to deliver for the communities of the Scottish Borders.”