A man has been accused of taking a digger without consent.

Matthew Paxton is charged with driving away a JCB excavator from the grounds of Berwickshire High School in Duns on August 17 without the consent of its owner.

He is also accused of driving a JCB excavator while disqualified and with no insurance on various roads between Duns and Charterhall

airfield.

The 27-year-old, of Castle Street, Duns, had his case continued without plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until November 11.