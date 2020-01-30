Duns Burns Club celebrates annual supper

Duns Burns Club held its annual supper in the White Swan Hotel.

In the chair was club president Marshall Wilson.

The evening started with Pipe Major Andrew Ainslie piping in the top table, closely followed by the piping in of the haggis, carried high by mine host Robin Lees.

Past president Murray Henderson delivered the first toast of the night – tae the Haggis.

Marshall then introduced his guest for the evening before the company tucked into soup, haggis, neeps and tatties, followed by coffee, biscuits and cheese. After the meal Marshall introduced Dr Graeme Small who presented an excellent Immortal Memory.

Graeme’s theme was the numerous works of Robert Burns that made reference to so many animals. It highlighted the fact that Burns was a man of the land who seemed to have drawn much inspiration from what nature provided. The next toast was tae the Lassies and this was given by one of the newer club members, Les Braby, who provided a tactful and humorous contribution spanning the years of memories of the Lassies.

The reply was provided by Rhona Burchick, wife of club member George. Her response was very charitable towards the Laddies, yet included some simple lifestyle differences between the sexes.

The toast tae Our Toon was given by 2019 Reiver Ben Foreman who provided a knowledgeable account of Burns and Duns. Ben showed he was no “timorous beastie” as he completed his toast with one of the newer Duns songs, ‘The Flag’.

Last year’s Reiver’s Lass, Fiona Carnie, completed the main speakers with a short, funny and interesting view of the bard and Duns. Between the speakers there were recitations – ‘A Cotter’s Saturday Night’ by Bob Tait, ‘Tam O’ Shanter’ by Les Braby, ‘Epistle tae a Friend and Tae a Mouse’ by Rob Cockburn.

Piper Ainslie provided a medley of Burns songs on the pipes, Jimmy Feeney sang ‘Ye Banks and Braes’, while Murray Henderson led the community singing.The evening drew to an end with the chairman thanking hosts, guests and artistes. This was followed by a toast to Our President by past president Ian Turnbull. The final act of the evening was the singing of ‘The Star of Rabbie Burns’ led by Rob Cockburn and ‘Auld Lang Syne’.