Duns and District Men’s Shed unveil new workshop

Duns and District Men’s Shed held a successful Open Day last month to showcase to the community, its newly refurbished workshop adjacent to Duns Rugby Club.

The workshop was formally opened by May Kinghorn who is a long-term supporter of the Shed. A plaque in her name was also unveiled.

The chairman, Dr Ewan Knox gave a short speech highlighting that the opening was the culmination of two and a half years of work and planning by a small group of committed enthusiasts.

He thanked a number of organisations and individuals including BHA, BAVS, the Heart of Duns, the Church of Scotland, Blackhill Wind Farm Community Fund, Localities Bid Fund Team, John Thorburn and Sons, Redpath Tyres, Duns Rugby Club, Duns Football Club and Scottish Borders Council for leasing the premises, and the Co-op for continued support.

Individuals who gave their time and assistance included Juliana Amaral from the Community Capacity Team, Andrew Lester who facilitated early meetings and Liz Casey of the Co-op.

He praised the hard work of the Shed Committee, in particular Alex Small who enthusiastically built all the work benches.

May Kinghorn was then asked to cut the ribbon and tea, scones and sandwiches were enjoyed by all.

The Shed will open initially on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-4pm and anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to join.