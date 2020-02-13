Doddie Weir selects special Glenkinchie single malt for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Rugby legend and inspirational Motor Neuron Disease campaigner Doddie Weir visited Glenkinchie Distillery in East Lothian last Friday to handpick a cask of Scotch whisky, donated by Diageo to raise funds for his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Doddie was joined by Distillery Manager Ramsay Borthwick, Diageo Whisky Specialist Louise Martin and Apprentice Whisky Specialist Eve Murphy at the Glenkinchie Warehouse where they helped him select a cask of 17 year old single malt which will now be bottled for the charity.

Doddie Weir said: “As a big whisky fan, it’s been great to join the team at Glenkinchie to select a special cask for my foundation. The liquid we’ve chosen comes from a sherry cask which has been aged for 17 years - it’s gorgeous, smooth and silky. It really is a fine dram and we are delighted to have the support of Diageo and Glenkinchie.”

Glenkinchie Distillery in East Lothian is the closest Diageo distillery to Doddie’s Borders homeland. The distillery is also the Lowland Home of Johnnie Walker with a new state-of-the-art visitor experience due to open later this year.