Doddie Weir makes surprise visit to Coldingham Primary School

Scottish rugby sensation Doddie Weir visited Coldingham Primary School to surprise one lucky class last month.

He scheduled this surprise appearance after he received a letter from four girls about resilience and Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Doddie has MND, a muscle-wasting disease. Right now there is no cure.

Due to this illness Doddie is determined to raise money to try and find a cure.

He has now inspired others to raise awareness and vital funds to help people with MND and set up the My Name5

Doddie foundation. This inspiring figure has played professional rugby since he was just 20 years old. Weir started playing rugby for Stuarts Melville FP RFC.

He then played for Melrose RFC in Scottish Borders, and was part of the team that won six Scottish club championships. From 1990 to 2000, he played for the Scottish national team, making 61 appearances. Weir played as a number five lock throughout his career.

The six-foot-six legend reminded the students: ‘If you never ask you never get’, and ‘Never give up on your dreams’.

The children are now inspired by the words of Weir determined to push on, stand up and speak out, to raise awareness and money for MND.