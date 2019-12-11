Dere Street to warm up the stage for Skerryvore

Borders band Dere Street say they are looking forward to returning to the Victoria Halls in the town on Saturday.

The band, who take their name from the Roman Road that runs through the Borders, are well known in Celtic and Folk music circles.

They secured the coveted support slot after reaching out to the headline act.

“We heard Skerryvore were coming to Selkirk” Dere Street drummer Murray Charters said.

“Knowing their music was in the same genre as ours, we contacted Scotty from Skerryvore to see if they had a support band, and if not could we do it.”

“We are excited to be back again and to have the chance to play some tunes for the crowd before the excellent Skerryvore take the stage.”

Dere Street are no strangers to their local Live Borders venue having performed at the Hogmanay gig there for the last few years and for the Borders Walking Festival Ceilidh this year.

Skerryvore are playing in Selkirk on Saturday, December 14 at 7.30pm as part of their ‘360 Tour’ which has already seen them perform across Europe and North America.

To book your tickets for Dere Street and Skerryvore head to the ‘What’s On’ page of www.liveborders.org.uk.

Tickets are £20 from the website, limited tickets will be available on the door.