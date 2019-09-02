Cyclist who died during Tour O The Borders 2019 event named

Police Scotland can confirm that the cyclist who died following a collision during the Tour O The Borders cycle sportive on Sunday, September 1 was 49-year-old Jason Brand from Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a road near Megget Reservoir at around 9.40am after Jason came off his bicycle and sustained serious injuries.

No other persons or competitors were involved and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Jason was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Jason’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Jason, husband, son, brother, uncle and father of two. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time.”

An investigation by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision remains underway.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which may be relevant, and has not yet contacted police is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 1168 of 1st September 2019.