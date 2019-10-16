Cycle Law Scotland rise to the Global Bike Challenge

Borders based Cycle Law Scotland have taken top spot on the podium for organisations with 7-19 employees in the Love to Ride, Cycle September, Global Bike Challenge.

The Cycle Law Scotland employees managed to accumulate more points from riding their bikes than any other organisation of similar size in the UK or indeed around the globe.

The dedicated staff rode their bicycles through wind, rain and occasional sunshine throughout September, commuting to and from work, getting from A to B and for leisure. Collectively, they clocked up nearly 2000 miles making 275 trips.

Jodi Gordon, partner at Cycle Law Scotland, was delighted with the result.

She said: “One of the key objectives of the challenge was to encourage all staff within the firm to take to two wheels and clock up some miles either commuting to and from work rather than driving or simply enjoying a leisurely ride for fitness or recreational purposes.

“We had quite a few ‘firsts’ within our firm with some commuting for the first time and others just doing more miles, riding more regularly than usual.

“Fiona Richardson, our Office Manager was a real trooper. She cycled to and from work every single day dismissing the challenges of the Scottish climate.

“Many of our more experienced riders also stepped up a gear with their cycling and made sure to encourage others in the challenge.

“It is said that a new habit can be formed after 18 days and many of my colleagues continue to cycle rather than drive when they can.”

Jodi continued: “I am of course delighted that we came out on top but, more importantly, the challenge illustrated just what can be achieved when individuals rally together as a team.

“Teamwork is one of our firm’s values and therefore it came naturally for us all to pull together to achieve this spectacular result.

“Our genuine empathy for and dedication to our cycling clients is borne out of our collective passion for cycling.

“I hope that the experience and enjoyment for everyone, especially the new riders will continue as they appreciate the benefits cycling has to offer and the sheer joy of leaving the car at home in favour of the bicycle.”

Cycle Law Scotland is the country’s only specialist personal injury firm representing cyclists who have been injured in road traffic collisions.