Couple to sleep out to help end youth homelessness

A Berwick-upon-Tweed couple are joining thousands of people across the UK by taking up the Sleep Out challenge in support of End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

EYH brings together local charities as a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK.

David Gordon, joint proprietor of the Yorkshire Building Society’s local agency in Berwick, Tyne & Tweed Mortgage and Investment Services, and his wife Pat, are taking part in a Sleep Out in Edinburgh to raise money as part of the Society’s charity partnership with EYH.

David and Pat will be sleeping out in Festival Square in Edinburgh on Friday, October 25.

This is the third Sleep Out that David has undertaken and he has helped raised over £6,000 for EYH so far.

He said: “Taking part in the events the last couple of years has been a reality check for me.

To experience sleeping in a city environment coping with an unforgiving concrete floor, traffic noise, late night revellers and the cold weather and rain helped me to understand how important it is to support EYH.

“It’s estimated that 103,000 young people are homeless in the UK. Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are funding our bespoke Rent Deposit Scheme which provides young people access to a deposit guarantee, home essentials grants and practical help for living independently.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and the team at Tyne & Tweed Mortgage and Investment Services over the last couple of years and would ask people to again donate what they can to help us give homeless young people a chance to build a successful future.

“To date we have been able to help 328 young people into their own rented homes.”

In support of the event the agency in Berwick is hosting a 70s and 80s music night at The Black & Gold on Saturday, October 19.

Tickets can be purchased at the Yorkshire Building Society agency on Hide Hill for £10 which includes a buffet with all funds raised going to EYH.

Through the partnership, the Society aims to raise £750,000 to support homeless young people into their own rented homes.

If you would like to sponsor David and Pat, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-gordon26.