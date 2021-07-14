Couple arrive at Floors Castle on horseback to celebrate silver wedding anniversary

Paul and Katriona Goode return to historic Floors Castle to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary

The Earlston couple, who made their vows in the Duke of Roxburghe’s ancestral home 25 years ago, enjoyed a picnic in the grounds.

Katriona said: “We have returned on our anniversary as often as possible, sometimes just sitting in the car.

“Covid put paid to a get together and a holiday so we thought about what would make the day special and romantic and decided riding to Floors would be something to treasure.