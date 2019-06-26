Council makes ‘no comment’ on alleged SB Cares crisis

SB Cares, the local authority arms-length organisation that looks after thousands of elderly clients across the Borders, appears to be in crisis.

Four senior managers at the organisation, which runs care homes, day services and home care across the region, are believed to have been suspended ahead of conduct investigations taking place.

Scottish Borders Council will not confirm the suspensions or whether investigations are currently underway, other than to say: “We are unable to comment on individual employment matters.”

How the situation is impacting on a day-to day-basis for clients was also not something the local authority would comment on.

“Quality of care is the highest priority for SB Cares and staff are focused on providing high quality care across all their services,” said a council spokesperson.

Care Inspectorate inspections revealed that SB Cares needed to improve personal plans of its service users and responding to the latest inspection the organisation admitted that consistency of staff visiting service users was a challenge due to recruitment challenges.