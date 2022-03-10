Council leader narrowly survives a resignation motion over ‘second job’ row

Mark Rowley.

The Conservative mid-Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley has taken up a post as a strategic manager for tourism with South of Scotland Enterprise.

He has been tasked with the brief of ensuring that the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway are together a “dynamic tourism destination”.

But some councillors have raised the issue of a perceived ‘conflict of inererests’ in Mr Rowley taking on the job and also remaining as leader of the local authority.

Today a motion calling for his resignation was put before Scottish Borders Council by Hawick councillor Davie Paterson.

It was rejected by 16 votes to 15.