Council gives formal approval for Jim Clark Rally’s return

Scottish Borders Council has formally issued a Motor Sport Order for the return of the Jim Clark Rally to closed roads on November 8 and 9 this year.

The Council has been working closely with the event organisers and partners, including Police Scotland, to prepare for this year’s event.

The response to an SBC consultation earlier this year on the initial event plans was overwhelmingly positive.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Culture and Sport, said: “A huge amount of work has gone in to enabling the Jim Clark Rally to take place next month, and I congratulate all involved for being able to make this happen.

“We know the organisers are very keen to have the event run at its more traditional time of year in 2020 and we will continue to support them through the planning process for that, which is already underway.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Executive Member for Business and Economic Development, added: “The return of the Jim Clark Rally, albeit in a shortened format this November, is incredibly welcome as it has been much-missed.

“It is fantastic to have the event back on Jim Clark’s home territory in Berwickshire, particularly following the great success of the opening of the superb Jim Clark Motorsport Museum this year.

“The rally will undoubtedly provide a much-needed economic boost to Duns and the wider Berwickshire area and I’d hope to see that grow as the event develops in future years.

“The Council is absolutely committed to supporting the organisers with their plans for a larger and even more ambitious event next year, including potentially locating some stages in other parts of the Scottish Borders, which could see the significant economic benefits for the Scottish Borders from the competitors, marshals and spectators increase.”

It has been previously estimated that the Jim Clark Rally brought around £3.5million to the Scottish Borders economy every year.