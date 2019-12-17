Corrinne Johnston named winner of Violence Against Women Award 2019

Complementary therapist, Corrinne Johnston has been named as the recipient of the Scottish Borders Violence Against Women (VAW) Partnership Award for 2019.

The award was developed by the Partnership to recognise the commitment and excellent work of people in communities across the Borders who are making a significant contribution to addressing violence against women and girls.

It had been collectively agreed that there should be some way to recognise these efforts, and that the concept of partnership also includes communities.

Corrinne has been volunteering for Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre (SBRCC) since January 2015.

She offers free 30-minute complementary therapies and meditation classes to survivors who are engaged in support or on the waiting list.

The sessions and meditation classes are extremely popular and well-received, with women who decide to participate finding that the activities have a positive impact on them, helping them to feel less anxious and learn new techniques and ways to relax and manage their distress.

She was nominated for her dedication and as a way of acknowledging how much her contribution to supporting survivors and the work of SBRCC is appreciated and valued.

The award, which is supported by the Scottish Borders Safer Communities Team, was presented at a ceremony at Council Headquarters on Wednesday, December 11.

Sponsorship was provided by Thomsons Solicitors who are an active partner in tackling violence against women in the Scottish Borders.

Louise MacLennan, VAW Executive Group Chair, said: “The Violence Against Women award is supported by all our partners working to tackle violence against women and children in the Scottish Borders.

“I am personally very grateful to Thomson’s Solicitors for their support and for sponsoring this year’s award.

“I would also like to extend my huge thanks to all those services and individuals across the Scottish Borders who are continually working hard to tackle violence and abuse.

“Corrinne has amply demonstrated her commitment to this agenda and is indeed a very worthy winner.

“My personal thanks and gratitude goes out to her for her dedication and hard work.”

Councillor George Turnbull, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Community Safety and chair of the Police, Fire and Rescue and Safer Communities Board, added: “I would like to add my thanks and appreciation to Corrinne for all the support she has provided to women from across the Borders at such a vulnerable time in their lives.

“Overall she has provided hundreds of therapy sessions, and we are extremely grateful for the contribution she continues to make.”

This is the third year that the award has been made.

Last year it was presented to the CEDAR (Children Experiencing Domestic Abuse Recovery) Mums’ Group who had successfully completed the therapeutic psycho-educational programme, which takes place over 12 weeks with groups for children and young people (aged 4-16) and their mothers running in parallel.