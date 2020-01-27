Consultation continues on future of bus services

Proposals to change a number of underused bus services across the Scottish Borders are now available to comment on.

At present, the council support a number of local bus services which do not meet the needs of communities, with low passenger numbers and therefore high costs making the current provision neither sustainable or customer focussed.

Changes to some of these underused bus services in Berwickshire, Cheviot and Eildon areas have now been proposed, with community councils on affected routes having been made aware them aware and asked for their views.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Executive Member for Roads and Infrastructure, said: “Despite the low level of use on these bus services, the Council understands they can be seen as vital links for some communities.

“We have already held positive discussions with three Berwickshire communities about the launch of a community operated demand responsive taxi service, which has successfully worked in other areas of the Borders and Scotland.”

Those who wish to provide their views are asked to contact PLACEtransport@scotborders.gov.uk by Thursday, February 13.

The proposed changes in the Berwickshire, Cheviot and Eildon areas:

· Service 66 Kelso – Stichill – Earlston operated by Peter Hogg: withdrawn from April 3, 2020

· Service 964 The Border Weaver St Boswells, Bowden, Darnick and Gattonside operated by Scottish Borders Council: will operate on a reduced timetable from April 6, 2020 with Gattonside no longer be served

· Service 61 Galashiels – Earlston Sat/Sun mornings operated by Borders Buses: will continue to operate until September 2020 and remains under review

· Service 61/67 Galashiels – Earlston/St Boswells Saturday evenings only operated by Borders Buses: will continue to operate until September 2020 and remains under review

· Service 85 Kelso – Greenlaw operated by Borders Buses: withdrawn from April 4, 2020

· Service 87 Kelso – Berwick Wednesdays only operated by Borders Buses: withdrawn after operation April 1, 2020

· Service 710 Kelso – Coldstream Wednesdays only operated by Borders Buses: withdrawn after operation April 1, 2020

· Service 902 Westruther/Hume/Nenthorn/Smailholm/Stichill - Kelso Demand Responsive Transport operated by Scottish Borders Council: will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only from April 6, 2020 however a new morning return journey will be added Tuesdays and Thursdays to serve Greenlaw to Kelso via Leitholm.