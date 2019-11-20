Conclusion reached over ongoing industrial action at Scottish Borders Council

An amicable solution has been found over the dispute within the Roads Service of Scottish Borders Council.

The news comes after Unite the union confirmed that its membership in the Roads Department at Scottish Borders Council (SBC) had voted for industrial action on October 31.

The dispute followed a series of detrimental changes being imposed by SBC to the terms and conditions of Unite’s membership in the local authority’s Roads Department.

The changes include a reduction in pension accrual as a result of cuts to pensionable overtime rates, and the removal of paid travel time.

A joint statement from Scottish Borders Council and Unite the Union has been issued.

Tracey Logan, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, and Willie Thomson, Unite Regional Officer, said: “Scottish Borders Council and Unite the Union are pleased to confirm that following a period of constructive negotiations we have reached an amicable solution regarding the dispute within our Roads Service.

“We believe this positive outcome will ensure that the Council and its workforce will continue to provide a high level of service to our communities.”