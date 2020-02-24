Communities to come together for the Great Borders River Clean

Towns and villages across the Borders region will take part in the second Great Borders River Clean this weekend.

The first event, held in October last year saw more than twenty communities come together to clear 1.85tons of rubbish from rivers and waterways. 304 people took part.

The event’s organiser, St. Mary’s School teacher Mr Tom Rawson, is hoping for an even bigger turnout this weekend.

He said: “I have been blown away by the response to this event.

“There is something about rolling up your sleeves and getting stuck in to solve a common problem that has captured peoples’ imaginations.

“It’s easy to see plastic pollution as never-ending but it can be solved if enough people see the effects and are willing to do something about it.

“This is something that young people, in particular, understand. I have been delighted to see schools, Scout groups, sports teams and community groups across the Borders engaging with this event.

“This is something that has been actively encourage by St. Mary’s School, Melrose and I am fortunate to have time allocated to the organisation of this growing event.”

With more than 30 towns and villages due to take part, Scottish Borders Council have also supported the event with a grant of much-needed litter grabbers.

This Great Borders River Clean will also include a mountain biking trail clean as Tom explained: “I am keen to engage with anyone and everyone who enjoys being outside and who wants to help preserve and improve his or her natural environment. The Borders is a mountain biking paradise and so I am seeking to get that community actively involved with a joint river and trail clean at Innerleithen.”

Tom can be contacted via his Facebook page, his Instagram account @greentweedeco or email trawson@stmarysmelrose.org.uk.

here is where you can get involved:

Saturday, February 29

· Abbey St Bathans – 2pm; ford car park

· Earlston –10.30am; Earlston Square

· Peebles – 10.30am; Kingsmeadow Car Park

· Innerleithen – 10am; Traquair Road Bridge

· Walkerburn – 2pm; Walkerburn Bridge

· Lauder – 2pm; Burnmill Car Park

· Newcastleton (Friday, February 28) – 2.30pm; Whithaugh Pool

· Newtown St. Boswells – 1.30pm; Community Centre

· Jedburgh – 1.30pm; Sports Centre

· Chirnside – 10am; Crosshill (opp. Community Centre)

Sunday, March 1

· Birgham – 10am; Village Hall

· St Boswells – 10am; Mertoun Bridge

· Peebles – 1030am; Kingsmeadow Car Park

· Cardrona –11am; Nashy’s

· Galashiels - 9.45am; under Galafoot Bridge

· Darnick/Tweedbank – 9.30am; Lowood Bridge Car Park

· Melrose – 9.30am; Gattonside Chain Bridge

· Kelso – 2pm; Café U

· Coldstream – 10.30am; Coldstream Bridge

· Berwick – 12noon; Lookout Café

· Hawick – 11am; Common Haugh footbridge

· Denholm – 1pm; Denholm School

· Jedburgh –1.30pm; Sports Centre

· Selkirk – 2pm; riverside footpath by Oregon Timber/Carrs Billington