Come and celebrate Christmas with Folksy Theatre

Folksy Theatre is heading back to St Boswells after their sell-out Christmas show last year.

Borders Live Touring is a Live Borders project which brings high-quality arts performance to rural areas.

This year, Folksy Theatre are coming with their new musical, ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ - a captivating story about generosity, kindness (and a couple of mischievous elves).

‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ tells the story of a poor cobbler and his wife who have no money and just enough leather to make one last pair of shoes. Then, good fortune suddenly smiles upon them. While the shoemaker sleeps, someone fashions the most perfect pair of shoes imaginable - and a delighted customer pays twice the asking price! Who could have done such marvellous work? And will the magic continue?

Filled with Folksy’s touch of wonderful live music, puppetry, multimedia and downright silliness, this wonderful musical will have the whole family entertained.

Ayliffe Rose Youth Arts Mentor said: “As a charity, Live Borders is proud to bring this magical show to St Boswells. Events like this in village halls help to strengthen the community by bringing people together around a positive, happy occasion. This fun-filled show will bring laughter and smiles to all the family and get everyone into the spirit of Christmas.”

‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ starts at 3pm, St Boswells Village Hall on December 13. Doors open at 2.40pm.

Tickets cost £6 (Adult), £4 (Child), £4 (Concession), child under 2 - free (on knees).

Tickets available on the door and from Live Borders