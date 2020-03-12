Coldstream woman to support Breast Cancer Now with coffee morning and bingo night

Coldstream fundraiser Eleanor Moffat is once again supporting Breast Cancer Now by holding a local coffee morning and bingo night.

Eleanor (81) has been supporting the research and care charity for more than 20 years, raising an incredible £95,000 for the charity.

Eleanor’s goal is to reach £100,000 to help Breast Cancer Now get closer to its vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and be supported to live well.

She said: “Every year I have held a coffee morning in aid of Breast Cancer Now and I hope that people from the local community will once again come along to enjoy a slice of cake and help me raise money for this incredibly important cause. In addition to this, I will also be holding another bingo night which is always good fun and well attended.

“I am committed to raising money to help Breast Cancer Now fund vital research and provide much-needed support to people diagnosed with this awful disease. The loss of my sister to breast cancer remains my motivation behind these events and I’m very grateful to members of the local community who continue to support my fundraising efforts.”

The coffee morning will take place this Saturday (March 14), from 10.30am at Eildon Centre in Coldstream. The event will include lots of delicious cake and candy, alongside a tombola and a raffle. There will be a suggested admission fee of 50 pence and money raised by the event will go towards Breast Cancer Now’s world-class research and life-changing support.

Eleanor will also be holding a bingo night at Cornhill Village Hall on Thursday 23 April at 7pm, which will include a raffle.

Kirsty Potter, Community Fundraising Manager (Scotland) at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Despite decades of progress in research and care, around 4,700 people in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and around 1,000 people still lose their life to the disease. We must act now to make greater progress for everyone affected by this disease.

“Over the last 20 years Eleanor has raised an astounding £95,000 for Breast Cancer Now, helping the charity to continue to fund world-class research and life-changing care, for anyone affected by breast cancer – providing support for today and hope for the future.

“On behalf of Breast Cancer Now I would like to sincerely thank Eleanor for all her continued support and wish her every success with her upcoming coffee morning and bingo night.”

To find out more about the coffee morning or bingo night contact Eleanor Moffat on 01890 882235.