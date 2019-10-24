Coldstream woman supports Breast Cancer Now with local coffee morning

Eleanor Moffat, 81, from Coldstream is supporting Breast Cancer Now, the research and care charity, by holding a coffee morning at the Sports Bar (the Eildon Centre) in Coldstream on Saturday, November 2.

The event will start at 10:30am and the fun-filled morning will include lots of delicious cake and candy, alongside a tombola and a raffle. There will be a suggested admission fee of 50 pence and all money raised by the event will go towards Breast Cancer Now’s ground-breaking research and life-changing support.

Eleanor has been bringing her local community together to support the breast cancer charity for over 20 years, raising an incredible £95,000 in that time. Since the loss of her younger sister to breast cancer, Eleanor has been dedicated to raising money to help fund breast cancer research and support through coffee mornings, charity dinners and bingo nights.

Eleanor’s goal is now to reach £100,000 to help Breast Cancer Now get closer to its vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and be supported to live well.

Eleanor Moffat, said: “I’m really looking forward to my coffee morning and I hope that the local community will once again gather together to help me raise money for Breast Cancer Now – a charity so close to my heart.

“Unfortunately most people know of someone who has been affected by breast cancer. The loss of my sister to breast cancer has had a big impact on my family, which is why I have chosen to support this extremely important cause over the years.

“I’m very grateful to members of the local community who continue to support my fundraising efforts and I look forward to sharing some tea and cake with everyone.”

Kirsty Potter, Fundraising Manager (Scotland) at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK – around 4,700 people are diagnosed with breast cancer and around 1,000 people die from the disease each year in Scotland. We must act now to make greater progress for everyone affected by this disease.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supports our work and helps us to continue to fund vital breast cancer research and support. On behalf of Breast Cancer Now I would like to sincerely thank Eleanor for her long-standing support and wish her all the very best for her upcoming coffee morning.”

To find out more about the coffee morning contact Eleanor Moffat on 01890 882235.