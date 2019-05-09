Coldstream’s charity queen

Coldstream’s Eleanor Moffat is a finalist in the Scottish Charity Awards for her years of dedicated fundraising for breast cancer charities.

Through coffee mornings, charity dinners and bingo nights Eleanor has raised over £90,000 for the Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care over the past 20 years, helping to get one step closer to its vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live.

She will join the organisations and individuals nominated in eight different categories for a 2019 Scottish Charity Award at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh on Friday, June 14.

In the past two weeks Eleanor has raised a further £2237 for Breast Cancer Now, from a bingo night in Cornhill Village Hall, a coffee morning in the Clock Tower, The Eildon, Coldstream and from a quiz sheet.

Eleanor always maintains that she can only achieve what she does thanks to the support of local people, and said: “The people of Cornhill & District and Coldstream are truly second to none. They never cease to amaze me with their local support and with such help we will beat this illness.

“The merger between Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care ensures better treatment for this illness.

Eleanor Moffat (Breast Cancer Now & Breast Cancer Care), Robin Barr (Music in Hospitals and Care Scotland), Laura Reid (Support in Mind Scotland) and Shona MacKenzie (Macmillan Cancer Support) will vie for the Charity Champion award.

The winners of each category will be decided by a panel of judges but members of the public have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award. All 44 finalists are eligible for the People’s Choice Award (sponsored by Charities Aid Foundation) – but you only have one vote per person.

Urging people to vote for Eleanor for the Charity Champion Award, a spokesperson for Breast Cancer Now said: “Eleanor is an outstanding community fundraiser.”

Vote for Eleanor at - https://scvo.org/…/charity…/eleanor-moffat-breast-cancer-now.