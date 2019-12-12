Coldstream Primary School pupil’s design to feature on council’s 2019 Christmas card

A colourful festive scene produced by a Coldstream Primary School pupil has been chosen as the council’s official Christmas card for 2019.

Poppy Feller’s stylish design won the competition, which was picked by a team of judges made up of Councillors, teachers and education staff.

The winners, all from Coldstream Primary School, were:

· First place, Poppy Feller - winning a £25 book token

· Second place, Finlay Carry - winning a £15 book token

· Third place, Aurla Leifer - winning a £10 book token

The design will feature on Council Convener David Parker’s Christmas card, with 98 per cent of the cards being sent electronically.

Councillor Parker said: “We choose a different school each year to run our Christmas card competition, and it was fantastic to visit Coldstream Primary School this festive season.

“It was a really difficult decision to settle on the winning design, but Poppy’s stylish and colourful scene proved the most popular.”

He added: “A big thank you to headteacher Chris Reid and his hard-working staff for helping to co-ordinate the competition and for their warm welcome when we attended the school.”

Headteacher Mr Reid said: “We were delighted to be chosen for this year’s Christmas card contest and the pupils thoroughly enjoyed getting in the Christmas spirit producing their designs.”