Coldstream cyclist Rob smashes his 7000-mile cycle target

A Coldstream cyclist has smashed his target of cycling 7000 miles to raise money for MND Scotland (Motor Neurone Disease).

Rob Smith, 70, who owns W.E.Howden in Coldstream, took on the challenge after losing his cousin Andrew Rennie to the disease.

A charity close to his heart, Rob has raised money for MND Scotland every year for more than a decade.

Usually involving cycling he has cycled in far flung places including Egypt, India and Vietnam as well as cycling local routes across the Scottish Borders to raise money for the charity. He has also taken part in 10k races and a zip wire across the Clyde.

His challenge kicked-off on January 1, 2019 and ran right through until the end of the year.

A member of both the Kelso Wheelers and Coldstream Premier Cru Cycling Club,Rob got on his bike after work and even clocked up an impressive 50-60 miles at the weekend.

And as the Berwickshire News reported back in October last year, Rob already smashed his target by nearly 2000 miles.

Rob said: “The hardest challenge I have ever done is over. I didn’t let you down.I smashed my 7000-mile target. My final figures are: total mileage 8917.29 miles, total time in the saddle: 533 hours and 24 minutes, 43 seconds.

“I burned 205190 calories and the total metres climbed was 74558.”

Having raised hundreds of pounds for MND Scotland, Rob is reminding people that there is still time to donate to this worthwile cause.

He added: “I need you now to dig deep for MND and donate as much as you can. Thank you to all who have supported me. There is still time for others to donate. Every penny goes to MND Scotland. Please help!”

