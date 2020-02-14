Coldstream Burns Club raises a toast to Rabbie Burns

Coldstream Burns Club held its annual “A Night wi’ Burns an’ the Lassies” on Saturday February 8 in the Coldstream British Legion Club Rooms.

Despite the seriously inclement weather a fine and jolly crowd attended and were duly rewarded with an evening of fine fare, toasts, songs and recitals.

After welcoming everybody chairman David Douglas gave the floor to the Rev. David Taverner who began the evening by giving the Selkirk Grace with due gravitas.

The haggis was then piped in by that master of the pipes, Rob Bell, and addressed in spirited fashion by the new club president, Rob Smith.

After a sumptuous meal, that kenspeckle Burnsian, Rob Cockburn, recited “To a Mouse” with his usual aplomb and Bobby Hanlon followed with “O Gin I were a Baron’s Heir”.

The tribute to Burns was given by Will Collins, former headmaster of Dunbar High School.

His highly entertaining and educational talk brought Burns and that great Scottish American, John Muir, together in a thoughtful and contemplative fashion, which brought him sustained applause.

The first part of the evening was finished by Jackie Budge’s superb and unaccompanied rendition of “Bonnie wee Thing” and Ian Buick’s splendid recital of that old favourite, “Holy Willie’s Prayer”.

Ian Chisholm then delivered a well prepared and well received toast “To The Lassies” which centred on the Bard’s love songs and poems which he had written for the lasses in his life.

As a Bob Dylan fan he also mentioned the influence Burns had upon Dylan’s songs.

This was followed by Jackie Budge’s second song “O whistle and I’ll come tae ye ma lad” again sung unaccompanied and displaying beautifully the full range of her voice.

Isa Hanley, over from Dumfries, then replied to Ian’s toast to the lassies.

She delighted the company by poking fun at all the men present and in particular her husband sitting beside her.

Isa is an old friend of the club having attended many of the Bridge Ceremonies and her toast was well received.

Bobby Hanlon finished off the entertainment in fine style by singing “Ae Fond Kiss” a Burns song he has made his own and his powerful and passionate rendition was emotionally felt by those present.

The chairman then thanked all those who had contributed to make the evening such a success and included the Legion ladies for keeping the company fed and watered in excellent fashion and Chris Faldon, our pianist, whose rumbustious style jollied along the communal singing and in turn was given a vote of thanks by Kenny Brodie.

The evening was then concluded in traditional style by the singing of “Auld Lang Syne”.