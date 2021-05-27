Coldingham beach wins again

Coldingham beach. Photo: Bill Crow.

It’s a timely award, with the weather turning nice again at the weekend, ahead of the late May bank holiday.

And, with thousands of people across the country planning to spend summer holidays at home, rediscovering what they have on their doorstep, it’s heartening to know that around Scotland’s iconic coastline, from Shetland to the Borders, there are 52 award-winning beaches to suit everyone.

Scotland’s Beach Award is the only national benchmark for local environmental quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

All award-winning beaches are assessed annually and must demonstrate excellent beach management and environmental best practice.

Councillor Simon Mountford, the council's executive member for enhancing the built environment and natural heritage said: “Coldingham Sands is a huge asset for Berwickshire and the Borders and I'm delighted it has once again been named amongst the Beach Awards winners.

"This reinforces the beach's reputation as a clean, safe and attractive shore for everyone to enjoy.

"We at Scottish Borders Council are very proud of the work we do to manage the sands and we look forward to welcoming visitors again this summer at a time where more and more people are holidaying closer to home."

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said, “As summer approaches we know that people want to reconnect with our country’s beautiful beaches. Scotland’s Beach Award is the only accreditation for beach management of its kind in Scotland, recognising our fabulous beaches and driving up environmental standards for residents and visitors alike.

“Last year we weren’t able to celebrate the success and hard work of the beach managers, many of whom worked extra-long hours to ensure that their beaches were well managed despite local lockdowns. But, it’s thanks to the incredible work of Scottish Borders Council and the local community that we are able to experience these clean beaches with excellent amenities and information about water quality.

“I personally would like to say a massive thank you to them for keeping Scotland’s beaches beautiful and remind everyone who enjoys them to leave only footprints and take their litter home.

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Scotland’s diverse coastal scenery, ranging from dramatic cliffs to gleaming white beaches, offers an unparalleled range of experiences, from water sports to whale watching.

“As we celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters, we reflect on these vital elements of our landscape which are greatly valued by communities and visitors alike. Consumer research shows that now, more than ever, visitors are being drawn to our coastline to improve their wellbeing because of the pandemic.

“Scotland’s Beach Award winners are a sign of the high quality visitors can experience. To ensure our wonderful beaches are protected for the enjoyment of all, we’d ask everyone to be respectful and responsible when visiting, looking after our natural landscape and leaving no trace of their visit.”

Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work currently undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality. The full criteria can be accessed here.